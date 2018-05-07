Menu
Ipswich riders Allan Lawrance, Caleb Villacorta, Dan Johnson, Luke Robinson. Foreground; Wade Morrison with mum Kirsty Barten and her two-year-old son Bailey. Wade and his mates have organised a charity ride to raise money for much needed equipment to help Bailey who has a host of medical conditions impacting his vision, his mobility and his speech.
Wade Morrison with mum Kirsty Barten and her two-year-old son Bailey. Wade and his mates have organised a charity ride to raise money for much needed equipment to help Bailey who has a host of medical conditions impacting his vision, his mobility and his speech. Helen Spelitis
'My heart exploded':Charity ride answers mum's call for help

Helen Spelitis
7th May 2018 12:01 AM

WHEN Wade Morrison read the QT's story about an Ipswich's mum plea for help to buy specialist equipment for her two-year-old son, he was overcome with emotion.

There was something about little Bailey, who without help will never be able to sit upright, that Mr Morrison couldn't dismiss.

"My heart just exploded when I saw the story," Mr Morrison, a father of four, said.

"I felt I just had to do something to help the young fella out. There's something about him. I can't explain it, I just want to help.

"Maybe it's his eyes or his little glasses. I call him the professor."

Mr Morrison has organised a charity ride to raise the money Bailey's mum Kirsty Barten needs to help her high needs son.

Bailey is being treated for a host of medical conditions impacting his vision, his mobility and his speech.

His right arm is limp, caused by a very rare condition called Compartment Syndrome.

He has cortical vision impairment, epilepsy and the most challenging level of quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

A Brassall family has appealed for help to raise $5000 to buy 2-year-old Bailey two essential items that will help him live as a 'normal' toddler. Pictured: Mum Kirsty Barten, with her mum Sharon Hall and Bailey.
Mum Kirsty Barten, with her mum Sharon Hall and Bailey. Helen Spelitis

Mum Kirsty was overwhelmed with Mr Morrison's offer to help, rendered almost speechless. "I'm so shocked that anyone would care so much," she said.

"I'm so grateful."

Mr Morrison said his call for help was answered swiftly by local Ipswich riders.

Bikes for Bailey will run on Sunday, June 24 starting from 9am at Colleges Crossing.

All proceeds will go to Bailey. 

RSVP by June 8, email wademorrison72@gmail.com for more information or to make a donation. 

Businesses already on board

  • Glanmorganvale Hotel
  • Woolworths Coomera
  • Beauty on Belle 
  • Plume Hair 
  • Caffeine Ally Espresso Bar

