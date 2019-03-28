MY FIRST YEAR: Out now!

IF YOU missed out on Wednesday's copy of the QT, never fear!

We have some still available at the office, 260 Brisbane St, West Ipswich, or you can purchase digital copies of the photos here.

The My First Year feature is our most for the entire year. We feature every single one of our 4137 prep students in the special keepsake.

QT photographers Rob Williams and Cordell Richardson spent February on the road, travelling hundreds of kilometres to areas including Ipswich, Lockyer and Boonah.

Every school is represented in the area, even the smaller schools like Mt Marrow, Warrill View and even new establishment Spring Mountain State School, which opened only months ago. The Preps there hold a special place in history as the first students to start at the new school.

We think My First Year 2019 is the biggest and best yet. Our hard-working editor and photographers had to get all the pupils' photos, and names then assemble them in some kind of order. It's a huge task.

Don't miss out on this special keepsake to be treasured for years to come, and dug out at birthday parties.

My First Year 2019, out now.