My First Year is under way

IF your son or daughter came home this week and boasted about having their picture taken at prep, then mark your calendars for March 25th when My First Year will be inside your QT.

Our photographers are on the road every morning in February to take photos of prep classes right across the Ipswich region, and with two new schools opening the doors two weeks ago, it means that there are now 99 schools that have been invited to take part.

From Gatton all the way through to Carole Park, that’s more than 240 classes this year that are expected to appear in the feature that for the last few years has been the QT’s biggest selling issue of the year.

In total, My First Year 2020 will feature over 4000 prep students, from 99 schools, making it the biggest feature of the year, at 64 pages.

Best of all, this fantastic keepsake is FREE with your QT on Wednesday March 25th.

We’ll be printing extra copies of the paper for the day, as many parents like to get copies for grandparents and as a memento to drag on for 18th’s and 21st birthday parties.

Don’t miss out. Contact your nearest newsagent who will be more than happy to make sure you get your copy.

Also, for the first time this year, each school will be featured on www.qt.com.au so you can show relatives who live out of Ipswich your pride and joy.

Reserve your copy of My First Year today!