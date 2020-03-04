Menu
MY FIRST YEAR 2020: Photos and video

Cordell Richardson
by
23rd Mar 2020 6:01 AM | Updated: 6:05 AM
OUR photographers were on the road every morning in February to take photos of prep classes right across the Ipswich region, and with two new schools opening the doors this year, it means that there are now 99 schools that have been invited to take part. Can we crack the 100 mark in 2021? Time will tell.

That's more than 240 classes!

We'll be printing extra copies of the paper for the day, as many parents like to get copies for grandparents and as a memento to dig out for 18th and 21st birthday parties.

Also, for the first time this year, each school is featured in the gallery above so you can show relatives who live out of Ipswich your pride and joy.

While shooting for the My First Year 2020 feature, some classes were asked to pull a funny face - and the results are hilarious.

