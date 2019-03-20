My First Year 2019 is in a class of its own

IT IS the one thing every year that sends parents and grandparents into a frenzy at their local newsagent.

No, not the latest superdraw results, it's My First Year 2019, which is free with your Queensland Times next Wednesday.

Once again, we have more Preps than ever before, and the numbers for this feature are staggering for a city our size.

What you will find in My First Year 2019 includes a total of 4137 Preps, from 222 classes and spread over 93 schools.

The smallest classes consisted of just one student, while one school had no less than seven full Prep classes.

QT photographers Rob Williams and Cordell Richardson spent February on the road every morning of the week, travelling hundreds of kilometres, including visits to Boonah, Grandchester, Walloon, Rosewood and every school all the way to Carole Park and Camira.

Every school is represented in the area, even the smaller schools like Mt Marrow, Warrill View and even new establishment Spring Mountain State School, which opened only months ago. The Preps there hold a special place in history as the first students to start at the new school.

We think My First Year 2019 is the biggest yet.

Our hard-working photographers had to get all the pupils' names and also assemble them in some kind of order.

It took about eight weeks of solid work.

In fact, every year we start work on it before Christmas to make sure every school is on board; the enthusiasm from teachers and principals is a delight.

So why put all this work into one feature?

Simple.

We do it because at the QT, we know the community loves this feature.

Because of that we know it will sell out at many locations.

If you haven't reserved your copy, do it now at your nearest newsagent.

Reserve your copy of My First Year 2019, out on Wednesday, March 27.