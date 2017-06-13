'My daughter would not be here without blood donations'

CHARLOTTE Grice and her mum Rebecca know the value of blood donations as well as anyone.

Diagnosed with brain cancer and epilepsy from a young age, Charlotte would not be here if not for regular blood transfusions over the past six years.

It is because of the generosity of other Australians in giving blood that Charlotte is now in remission and enjoying Year 1 at school in Toowoomba.

The Red Cross is calling on more Ipswich people to give blood as part of National Blood Donor Week, which begins tomorrow.

Red Cross spokeswoman Sandee Thompson said recipients like Charlotte saw everyday Aussies as heroes because of their gift of life. Ipswich Blood Donor Centre needs to collect 80 red cell donations and 140 plasma donations every week.

"National Blood Donor Week is a great opportunity to encourage more Ipswich people to become bloody legends, roll up their sleeves and donate regularly,” she said.

"National Blood Donor Week is our chance to say thank you to thousands of donors throughout Australia, who give selflessly of their time to ensure the Blood Service has enough blood and blood products on-hand for patients in need.”

The national blood donation drive encouraged more than 2000 Australians to become first-time donors last year.

Phone 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.