Kia John Allen Reed pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court to threatening to slit his neighbour’s throats and shoot one in the head during an argument in March this year.

A YOUNG Gympie man's "macho" threats to slit his neighbours' throats and shoot one in the head have landed him a 150 hour community service order.

About 6.30pm on March 16, Kia John Allen Reed followed his brother across the road and began arguing with three people living there over claims one had been doing burnouts.

Video played for Gympie Magistrates Court showed Reed, 20, approach a man wearing a motorcycle helmet and a woman filming on her phone.

During the ensuing argument Reed tells one of the victims "I'll slit your throat from ear to ear … you dog".

He also spat on the ground next to the woman filming and repeated the threat.

When one of the victims returned to the argument carrying a metal bar, Reed told the man "hit me with that and I'll put a bullet through your head".

Later he told the victims if he went back to jail over this "all my boys will put a bullet through all of yous (sic)".

He also slapped the man in the motorcycle helmet in the head during the fight.

Reed's lawyer told the court her client "had no intention of following through" on the threats.

"It was a momentary burst of anger to support and protect his brother," she said.

The court heard he did not know why he followed his brother across the road on the night.

She said Reed, who left school after Year 9 and was kicked out the house by his mother due to anger issues, was diagnosed with Oppositional Defiant Disorder and has lived on the streets in the past.

His criminal history included fines in 2018 for drug possession and contravening an order.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked if Reed was lying when he told the neighbours he would "go back to jail" given this record.

"Yes," the police prosecutor said, suggesting perhaps it had simply been "macho bravado".

Reed's lawyer also said despite the threat to shoot one of the neighbours, he did not own and had never owned a gun.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan ordered Reed to do 150 hours of community service and said he must stay at least 50m away from the three victims for the next two years.

Reed pleaded guilty to three counts of threatening violence and one count of assault.

Mr Callaghan told Reed he had "behaved appallingly" on the night and sentenced him to 150 hours of community service to be done within one year.

He ordered Reed stay at least 50m away from the three victims, who have since moved house, for two years.

Reed's brother is contesting charges against him from the incident.