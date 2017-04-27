22°
News

Muster has a good cause at the core

27th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
ON AGAIN: The Beauy Muster kicks off in May.
ON AGAIN: The Beauy Muster kicks off in May. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BESIDES the country ute display and between the field of deck chairs, the Beauy Muster has a good cause at is core.

The annual event is returning this year with the traditional all-genre music performances, car and ute displays and renowned country hospitality, but it will also aid two community organisations.

This year's event aims to raise awareness for Mates4Mates, a charity focusing on supporting military personnel and their families as well as Lights on the Hill.

Lights on the Hill is a Gatton organisation aimed at remembering national truck drivers who were killed in their line of work.

Organiser and owner Michael Whyte said the Beauy Muster was known for its laid-back atmosphere, family friendly hospitality and good music.

"People that are in the country can get together and put on their dancing boots and kick back with a few farmers they might not have had the chance to get to know," he said.

"Everyone can quite happily walk around and have a chat."

About Mates4Mates

Mates4Mates understands that transitioning into civilian life can be tough and at some stages service personnel or their family might need the support of a Mate.

Mates4Mates provides a safe environment where they can come together with other like-minded Mates and find support and access programs and Family Recovery Centres.

It services are open to current and ex-serving personnel and their families.

If you or someone you know has been wounded, injured or is ill as a result of service, get in touch with Mates4Mates or donate today at www.mates4mates.org.

Ipswich Queensland Times
'It's a miracle': Son out of coma after being hit by truck

'It's a miracle': Son out of coma after being hit by truck

Ipswich man hit by truck survives skull fractures, wakes from coma

Truck driver injured in rollover

Paramedics assess driver

Telepresence robots put online students in the classroom

Professor Stephen Winn and Professor Ken Udas with Joanne Kent, Duane Roth, Kathleen Wood and Tim van Drimmelen (on screen). (Credit USQ Photography)

USQ trial demonstrates the benefits of using telepresence robots

LIVE: Sharpless to appear at CCC hearing this morning

Bob Sharpless from Springfield Land Corporation.

Springfield Land Corporation deputy-chairman to give developer view

Local Partners

Thousands of bees relocated from Goodna water meter

Tully gets a 'buzz' out of putting his beekeeping skills in action

INFERNO: Dalby school shut as investigations continue

DEVASTATING: Fire burned for several hours at Dalby State School.

'This is devastating for us but our school is one of the hubs of the Dalby'

Free family fun day for all

Watoto Children's Choir to perform at this year's Springfield Christian Family annual Family Funday event.

Springfield Christian Family's free Family Funday

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Scenic Rim prepares to launch massive food festival

Olivia Stainlay of Kalfresh Carrot shows off some of the produce that will be a part of Scenic Rim's Eat Local Week.

THE event creates a connection from the farmer's gates to our plates

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

POSITION PERFECT

52 Whitehill Road, Eastern Heights 4305

House 3 1 2 UNDER CONTRACT!

Here is a chance to buy into the most elevated precinct of Eastern Heights, where properties are often sort after but rarely available. The home has been the...

APPROX 7 ACRES (2 lots), 3 BED, 2 BATH + SHED

17 Cornish Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 2 Under Contract!

This property has plenty to offer a buyer wanting a neat and tidy home and lots of land for a small hobby farm, quad bikes, horses, cattle, gardens etc. The...

OWNERS LOOKING TO MOVE ON

9 Cyprus Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 1 Offers Over...

TRADITIONAL 1950’S FAMILY HOME WITH 2017 STYLE & PRACTICALITY ALFRESCO AREA FOR RELAXED ENTERTAINING WITH PEACEFUL BUSH BACKDROP CENTRAL FIRE PIT FOR URBAN CAMP...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

&quot; LOWSET UNIT- PRIME LOCATION - MANICURED PRESENTATION&quot;

20/11 Spring Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 2 1 1 $195,000

Awesome location- walk to rail along the newly instaled pathway, walk to other public transport and feel totally secure in a gated community with on site...

A Fine Vintage

39 Canning Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $335,000...

If you have a passion for the past, this fine vintage home built in the late 1800's will certainly be to your liking. You will be enchanted by the nostalgic charm...

UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES REQUIRE SALE - ALL REASONABLE OFFERS CONSIDERED

31 Peregrine Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN DESIGN WITH AIR CONDITIONED COMFORT FULLY FENCED 700SQM BLOCK IN CENTRAL CONVENIENT NEW ESTATE CLOSE TO SHOPS, SCHOOLS & SPECIALTY RETAIL...

SUPERB LOCATION WITH INGROUND POOL

32 Cowley Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

With the emphasis focused on the great outdoor lifestyle, you'll spend all your time relaxing and entertaining with the great set up that this home has to...

NEARLY NEW IN PARKLANDS ESTATE

29 Piping Court, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $429,000

Why have the hassle of building when you can move straight into this stylish 3 year old home in a quiet street in the sought after Parklands Estate in...

PRICED TO SELL!

1 & 2/22 Cardamon Crescent, Glenvale 4350

Unit 3 2 1 Offers Over...

Cleverly designed with ease of living in mind, this modern unit is perfect for the investor or the first home buyer. Both Units Feature: -3 Bedrooms, with...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!