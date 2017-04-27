Muster has a good cause at the core

ON AGAIN: The Beauy Muster kicks off in May.

BESIDES the country ute display and between the field of deck chairs, the Beauy Muster has a good cause at is core.

The annual event is returning this year with the traditional all-genre music performances, car and ute displays and renowned country hospitality, but it will also aid two community organisations.

This year's event aims to raise awareness for Mates4Mates, a charity focusing on supporting military personnel and their families as well as Lights on the Hill.

Lights on the Hill is a Gatton organisation aimed at remembering national truck drivers who were killed in their line of work.

Organiser and owner Michael Whyte said the Beauy Muster was known for its laid-back atmosphere, family friendly hospitality and good music.

"People that are in the country can get together and put on their dancing boots and kick back with a few farmers they might not have had the chance to get to know," he said.

"Everyone can quite happily walk around and have a chat."

About Mates4Mates

Mates4Mates understands that transitioning into civilian life can be tough and at some stages service personnel or their family might need the support of a Mate.

Mates4Mates provides a safe environment where they can come together with other like-minded Mates and find support and access programs and Family Recovery Centres.

It services are open to current and ex-serving personnel and their families.

If you or someone you know has been wounded, injured or is ill as a result of service, get in touch with Mates4Mates or donate today at www.mates4mates.org.