Must watch match: Ipswich footy mates set for classic duel

Goodna hooker Albert Junior Ma Chong can expect to be in the thick of the action in Sunday's top-of-table clash with Brothers at Raceview.

Goodna hooker Albert Junior Ma Chong can expect to be in the thick of the action in Sunday's top-of-table clash with Brothers at Raceview. Rob Williams

HAVING averaged 40 points a game, the Goodna Eagles welcome the opportunity to test themselves at what could be a packed house at Brothers Leagues Club on Sunday.

The showdown between the high-flying Eagles and consistent Brothers combination looms as the best clash of the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade competition so far.

Both teams are undefeated and building plenty of attacking firepower.

"Brothers are the other standout team so it will give us a really good gauge of exactly where we are at after this one,'' Goodna coach Corey Kirk said, knowing the Wildey Street venue attracts a vocal crowd.

"It's a great place to play footy.

"It's a game that we look for as soon as the draws are released and put a big black circle around it.''

While encouraged with his team's early progress, Kirk said the Eagles were yet to reach anywhere near their peak.

"Although we are averaging 40 odd points a game, I don't feel like we've really got the fluency yet,'' Kirk said.

"We're still a work in progress in attack. I honestly feel that we've got a lot of improvement to go with our attack and to be able to score 40 points is a pretty good place to be.

"The defence has probably been the most pleasing thing. We've conceded less than 50 points in four games.''

Kirk comes up against good mate and footy rival Jason Connors in Sunday's 3pm match at Raceview.

"It's an exciting time for the boys this weekend - a top of the table clash,'' the Brothers coach said.

"The boys understand that Goodna is the benchmark and we'll see how far we are away from them.

"It will be a good test to see where we are at.

"We're going in with a positive attitude of course, just concentrating on ourselves.''

As for Goodna's potent attack, Connors said his team's focus this week remained the same.

"We've been concentrating on our defence the last four weeks so it's nothing different,'' he said.

"We'll play them like any other team but we've just got to be wary of the danger players in their side.''

Goodna's strength is the number of players with Queensland Cup and A-Grade experience.

However, Brothers have a strike weapon of their own with captain Wes Conlon a joint leader in the RLI A-Grade Player of the Year standings after four rounds.

Ipswich Jets squad member and Brothers halfback Chris Ash is another player from the home team also excited about Sunday's duel.

"The Goodna game will be good,'' Ash said, having played his first A-Grade game for Brothers last weekend in their 34-10 win over Redbank Plains.

"I've got a lot of mates in that team as well. It's obviously a big rivalry and it's always fun.

"I'm really looking forward to it.''

Goodna coach Corey Kirk. Rob Williams

Goodna welcome back captain Ramon Filipine who rested a sore knee while his team overpowered Norths 42-12 at Woogaroo Field last weekend.

Brothers have lost centre Fine Faingaa for three weeks with a hamstring injury suffered early in last week's win at the Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve.

Kirk said his team entered enemy territory with plenty of depth and feeling upbeat after their first four victories.

"We've trained well this week and the boys are prepared for it,'' the Goodna club stalwart said.

"Everything's pointing that we are going to be up for this one.''

The prospect of a dry field adds extra appeal to the game.

"I wasn't real happy with our attack last week. It was a wet game,'' Kirk said.

"When the rain stopped the track was a bit wet and it was really muggy.

"This weekend is pointing to a great afternoon, great conditions so no excuses for either side.''

The Brothers women open their SEQ Division 1 season against Souths at Raceview on Sunday afternoon.

Game day

RLI Rd 5: Saturday (5pm) - West End v Swifts at Daniel's Park.

Sunday (3pm): Brothers v Goodna at Wildey Street, Raceview; Norths v Fassifern at Keith Sternberg Oval.

SEQ Division 1 women: Sunday (4.45pm) - Brothers v Souths at Wildey Street, Raceview.