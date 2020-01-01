Must-watch films ahead of Golden Globes
With festive season over and the New Year upon us, it's time to look towards 2020 awards season, starting with the glitz and glamour of the 77th Golden Globes on January 6.
And judging by the nominees, Netflix films look set to dominate.
Marriage Story, starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, has landed six nominations, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with five apiece.
Close behind them, the Joaquin Phoenix-starring smash hit Joker and The Two Popes each landed four noms.
On the television side, HBO's Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable each received four, with Barry, Big Little Lies, Fleabag, Fosse/Verdon, The Kominsky Method, The Morning Show and Succession landing three.
But while the year's buzziest films and TV shows seem accounted for at first glance, not everyone is happy.
Off the back of the Globes' announcement earlier this month via Facebook Live, Little Women star Florence Pugh commented that she was shocked her director Greta Gerwig - the woman behind 2017's Lady Bird - was snubbed.
"I think we were all a bit shocked, but the thing is, it's not that we were just shocked for Greta but that there were no women," Pugh told news.com.au over the phone during Little Women's press tour in Paris.
The film is up for two awards - Saoirse Ronan for Best Actress, and Best Original Score.
Pugh is not alone in her criticism of the nominations.
Commentators and fans were quick to point out that the Golden Globes voting body (some 80-something members of the eclectic Hollywood Foreign Press Association) failed to nominate any female filmmakers in any of the major film categories, including Best Drama, Best Comedy, Best Screenplay and Best Director.
Among the notable snubs were Lulu Wang's The Farewell, Melina Matsoukas' Queen & Slim, Marielle Heller's A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood, Lorene Scafario's Hustlers and Olivia Wilde's Booksmart.
As for which films, television shows and stars did make the cut, here are all the nominees to get your head around before Monday:
BEST MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
1917
The Irishman (Netflix)
Joker
Marriage Story (Netflix)
The Two Popes (Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
Charlize Theron - Bombshell
Renée Zellweger - Judy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - DRAMA
Christian Bale - Ford V Ferrari
Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
Adam Driver - Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
BEST MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Dolemite Is My Name (Netflix)
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Rocketman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Ana De Armas - Knives Out
Awkwafina - The Farewell
Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
Emma Thompson - Late Night
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Daniel Craig - Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Taron Egerton - Rocketman
Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED
Frozen 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
BEST MOTION PICTURE - FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The Farewell (USA)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain And Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (France)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
Annette Bening - The Report
Laura Dern - Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
Margot Robbie - Bombshell
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE
Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won - Parasite
Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood
Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE - MOTION PICTURE
Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
Hildur Guönadóttir - Joker
Randy Newman - Marriage Story
Thomas Newman - 1917
Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn
BEST ORIGINAL SONG - MOTION PICTURE
Beautiful Ghosts - Cats
Music and Lyrics by: Andrew Lloyd Webber, Taylor Swift
I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
Music and Lyrics by: Elton John, Bernie Taupin
Into The Unknown - Frozen 2
Music and Lyrics by: Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
Spirit - The Lion King
Music and Lyrics by: Timothy McKenzie, Ilya Salmanzadeh, Beyoncé
Stand Up - Harriet
Music and Lyrics by: Joshuah Brian Campbell, Cynthia Erivo
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Big Little Lies - HBO
The Crown - Netflix
Killing Eve - BBC America
The Morning Show - Apple TV+
Succession - HBO
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman - Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - DRAMA
Brian Cox - Succession
Kit Harington - Game Of Thrones
Rami Malek - Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Billy Porter - Pose
BEST TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Barry - HBO
Fleabag - Amazon Prime Video
The Kominsky Method - Netflix
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Amazon Prime Video
The Politician - Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Christina Applegate - Dead To Me
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst - On Becoming A God In Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne - Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Fleabag
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES - MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Michael Douglas - The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader - Barry
Ben Platt - The Politician
Paul Rudd - Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Catch-22 - Hulu
Chernobyl - HBO
Fosse/Verdon - FX Networks
The Loudest Voice - Showtime
Unbelievable - Netflix
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kaitlyn Dever - Unbelievable
Joey King - The Act
Helen Mirren - Catherine The Great
Merritt Wever - Unbelievable
Michelle Williams - Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Christopher Abbott - Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Spy
Russell Crowe - The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris - Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell - Fosse/Verdon
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Patricia Arquette - The Act
Helena Bonham Carter - The Crown
Toni Collette - Unbelievable
Meryl Streep - Big Little Lies
Emily Watson - Chernobyl
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Alan Arkin - The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Andrew Scott - Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård - Chernobyl
Henry Winkler - Barry