Must see TV: MH370 The Untold Story

8th Mar 2020 3:49 PM
Subscriber only

 

Next month marks six years MH370 disappeared from radar screens in an aviation mystery that has never been solved.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott appears in the Sky News documentary. Picture: Supplied
Six Australians were among the 239 people to lose their lives.

This week Sky News broadcast a ratings-busting investigation into the tragedy, the key players, likely cause and the compelling case for a new search.

Now News Corp Australia subscribers can watch both episodes of MH370 The Untold Story here in full.

SEE EPISODE ONE ABOVE, THEN WATCH EPISODE TWO BELOW

documentary editors picks foxtel mh370 tony abbott

