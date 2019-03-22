Muso's hunch hooks a crook

WHEN a musician was robbed of his electronic gear, he jumped online thinking he may find it for sale.

His hunch was correct and the muso tracked down a man on Facebook who had similar equipment to the stolen goods for sale.

And it proved to be his.

An unemployed Booval dad pleaded guilty this week at Ipswich Magistrates Court to having the stolen gear in his possession.

There was no evidence before the court as to how it came into his possession.

Wesley James Hibbard, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of receiving tainted property; and one charge of possessing tainted property at Booval on February 26.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo said a man left his Ford minibus parked at West End in Brisbane overnight and found the next day it had been broken into.

The man searched online and discovered a person on the Facebook Marketplace site selling very familiar equipment.

He contacted the seller, Hibbard, and arranged to meet at his home in Booval.

Sen-Const Spargo said the man negotiated a price to buy the speaker set and gave Hibbard $540.

He then asked if any leads came with it.

Hibbard gave him the leads which he identified as the ones stolen from the minibus.

The man contacted police who spoke to Hibbard.

Hibbard said he had the mixing console inside and showed it to the officers.

In another incident, a homeowner contacted police on November 11 to report his Milwaukee cordless drills set and impact driver had been stolen.

These items were also found at Hibbard's home with the owner's name and phone number engraved on them.

Two Milwaukee-brand chargers and a sander were found in the search with initials engraved on them. The initials did not match Hibbard.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Hibbard had two children with a former partner and a new baby.

He was unemployed at the time.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Hibbard had six pages of criminal history and received a nine-month jail sentence, suspended, in 2016 for stealing offences.

He was now in jail serving a sentence imposed for stealing, and break and enter offences as his parole had been cancelled.

Hibbard was sentenced to jail terms of six months and two months. This was cumulative to the sentence he is now serving and will start from April 8. He can begin his parole application immediately - a process that takes months.