Muso caught selling fake vintage guitars

GUITAR DUD: Musician Antonio Luvara sold "veteran” electric guitars on Gumtree that were just cheap copies. Ross Irby

A WEEKEND muso must repay $7000 to people to whom he sold fake "veteran” electric guitars in a series of Gumtree and eBay frauds.

Instead of the real deal the five customers would have cringed to discover they instead received guitar duds after opening the packages sent to them by self-described musician Antonio Luvara.

They were clearly imitations.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi told Ipswich Magistrates Court that Luvara, in his on-line advertisements claimed that the guitars he was selling were of "vintage quality”.

However, after receiving the parcels with the guitars they discovered what was claimed to be vintage quality were actually cheap imitations of the guitars.

The five victims paid between $700 and $2000 for the guitar models they expected.

Antonio Luvara, 56, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to committing five counts of fraud between October 2017 and May last year.

Luvara attended the court with his mother intending to go to trial on the five charges.

However, he pleaded guilty and went before Magistrate Donna MacCallum for sentence.

The claimed vintage guitars included models such as Gibson Les Paul, Fender Stratocaster, and Tokai Goldstar Stratocaster.

Mr Tsoi said police sought a six-month jail sentence that could be suspended for 12 months, and a court order for Luvara to pay restitution of $7295.

He said Luvara had no previous Queensland offences but did in NSW when at Manly Local Court in Sydney he was convicted of dishonestly obtaining a financial advantage.

Ms MacCallum asked Luvara if he disagreed with any of the police facts.

"I don't disagree. I feel they were proper things I was selling at the time,” Luvara said.

"I'm a professional musician. I did not want to hurt anyone.”

When Ms MacCallum enquired further if he had other employment, Luvara said his work as a musician "is more part-time, usually every second week”.

"That's my income at the moment,” he said.

He agreed that he would be able to do community service work. Ms MacCallum said she would note his occupation as being a part-time musician.

He was convicted of the frauds and ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid community service work. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $7295.