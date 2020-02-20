Muskies to take Windsor castle by lethal force

VITAL HAND: Much will hinge on the performance oy young pitcher Billy Cruice when the Ipswich Musketeers meet the Windsor Royals.

BASEBALL: The Ipswich Musketeers late-season finals charge continues tonight when they cross bats with the Windsor Royals at Newmarket.

The Royals sit below Ipswich but they have been without a raft of Australian Baseball League standouts for the bulk of the season and it is not known whether they will line-up. With imported starting pitcher Logan Grigsby back in the United States, Billy Cruice is set to lead the assault from the mound.

President Jon Campbell said pitching was everything and the Musketeers would miss Grigsby’s potency but were a fighting chance regardless of who turned up for the opposition.

“It is going to tough but we’re a chance to beat them,” he said.

Ipswich will inject the experienced Dean Jones into the pivotal role on Sunday when they host the Redcliffe Padres at their Tivoli base from 1.30pm.

“Whenever Dean pitches we’re a good chance,” Campbell said.

The Muskies find themselves two wins out of fourth with seven rounds left. If they can win five they will put themselves in the mix depending on other results.

The side will have to do it without prized American recruit Laine Huffman. Huffman was among the club’s best this season but has headed home due to a personal emergency. Despite his absence Campbell said the team was playing with confidence having enjoyed a run of wins and would look to maintain momentum.