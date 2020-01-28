Muskies roll on

THE IPSWICH Musketeers edged closer to the top four with a brace of victories over the Narangba Demons on the weekend.

The Tivoli club prevailed 3-0 on Friday night thanks to another outstanding defensive effort.

Starting on the mound, Dean Jones threw seven perfect innings.

Offering relief, Nick Grimes finished the job to maintain a clean sheet.

The runs did not flow freely, with the Demons possessing a high quality American pitcher but Ipswich did enough to secure the points.

“We outplayed them,” Ipswich Musketeers president Jon Campbell said.

“We probably didn’t score as much as we would have liked to but our defence was great again.”

Ipswich Musketeer Greg Ellis unleashed a home run versus Narangba to start his team’s scoring rout.

It was a different story on Sunday as the Musketeers registered nine runs to crush their opposition by a margin of six.

Stalwart Greg Ellis smoked his first home run of the season to trigger the bombardment.

By the sixth inning the Musketeers led 5-0 and they did not relent as they took the final score to 9-3.

Logan Grigsby pitched for most of this contest.

Having maintained a high standard for seven innings he said he was satisfied with his contribution but even more pleased to secure the points.

Grigsby said the squad was confident after Friday’s comprehensive triumph but could not have predicted the flood of runs which ensued.

“Going into the game we were confident we would do well,” Grigsby said.

“We came out and just flowed through the game.

“It was 9-0 after seven innings.”

The Musketeers sit in sixth just outside playoff contention.

Grigsby said every game was now vitally important to the team’s chances of lifting the premiership.

He said it was the side’s ninth consecutive win and they would look to build on that momentum in the rounds ahead.

“We’re on a hot streak,” he said.

“But they have been games that we should be winning.”

The real test will come over the next two weeks as the Musketeers meet two top four rivals in Redlands and Surfers Paradise.

These matches against teams that will feature in the finals will determine the Musketeers’ fate this season.

“We just need to continue to do what we’ve been doing,” Grigsby said.

“If the pitchers Dean Jones and myself can go deep in games our hitting has been hot.

“So if we play fundamental baseball with solid pitching, effective defence and timely hitting we should do well.”

Ipswich’s Brisbane Bandit Andrew Campbell will spend up to four more weeks sidelined with a recurring injury