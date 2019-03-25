Menu
GAME ON: Musketeers batter Brad Dutton sets off after a successful hit in Sunday's GBL semi-final against Redcliffe at Tivoli. Cordell Richardson
Softball and Baseball

Muskets forced to play semi-final decider

David Lems
by
25th Mar 2019 2:05 PM
BASEBALL: A THREE-run home run in the Tivoli heat was all it took to deny Ipswich a direct passage to this year's Greater Baseball League grand final series.

However, the Ipswich Musketeers can set the record straight by winning the semi-final decider at the same venue on Tuesday night.

The Musketeers threatened to blast open the series between the competition's top two sides after winning Friday night's encounter 11-1 in eight innings.

However, Redcliffe had other ideas making their intentions clear from the outset in Sunday's second semi-final.

The visitors scored three runs from a home run in the first dig, providing the winning platform in the hot conditions.

Although Musketeers also scored early through Wade Dutton, Redcliffe retained its 3-1 lead after nine innings.

Musketeers president Jon Campbell said Ipswich pitcher Fernandez Beltran was superb in the first semi-final.

"He was awesome,'' Campbell said.

"He threw eight innings for one hit, 10 strike-outs and three walks. He dominated.''

All the Musketeers batters shared in the hitting spree.

Sunday's return clash was a tight affair, forcing a third game to decide which team advances directly to the grand final.

"We're a little bit disappointed,'' Campbell said.

"We out-hit them.

"We made some good plays and hit the ball hard.

"That three-run home run basically set the tone of the (second) game.''

Campbell said Musketeers were yet to decide who would pitch in the all-important decider.

Third-placed Windsor won the other semi-final series 2-0, including an 18-7 victory over Redlands on Sunday night.

Windsor play the loser of the Ipswich-Redcliffe series in this weekend's preliminary final.

GBL semi-final series: Game 1 - Ipswich Musketeers def Redcliffe Padres 11-1.

Game 2: Redcliffe def Musketeers 3-1.

Game 3 decider: Tuesday (7pm): Ipswich v Redcliffe at Tivoli Sporting Complex (Church Street).

Loser to play Windsor this weekend.

greater brisbane league baseball results greater brisbane league finals ipswich baseball ipswich musketeers tivoli sporting complex
Ipswich Queensland Times

