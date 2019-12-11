Musketeers retain hopes of securing top four spot

American Laine Huffman is among the Ipswich Musketeers top batters this season. Picture: Rob Williams

BASEBALL: The Ipswich Musketeers host their final home game before Christmas still focused on securing a top four spot in this season’s Greater Brisbane League competition.

After a four-match winning streak, the Musketeers lost 4-0 to Redlands Rays at Tivoli last night.

That left the Musketeers with a six win, 14 loss record preparing for Sunday’s return clash against the Rays. That will be Ipswich’s final chance to fire up at home before the break with other games against Surfers Paradise (December 20) and Carina (December 22) away.

“We’re not out of it but it’s going to be tough,’’ Musketeers club president Jon Campbell said, buoyed by watching the Musketeers women’s team secure a historic grand final victory last weekend.

“We’re still aiming for a top four spot. We’re good enough to get there.’’

Musketeers’ latest defeat came after a pitching duel where Redlands only broke the game open in the sixth innings with three runs.

After a previous 6-2 win over Windsor, the Musketeers fought hard with seven hits. However, Redlands capitalised better on their scoring opportunities.

Campbell was happy with how Ipswich’s four American imports were playing leading roles in a young side.

“They are real good players,’’ he said.

Californian import Logan Grigsby pitched last night, throwing 10 strikeouts before being relieved by American colleague Ryan Daugherty.

Nick Grimes and Laine Huffman, also from California, have topped the Musketeers batting statistics in recent weeks.

Game day

GBL: Sunday (1.30pm) – Ipswich Musketeers v Redland Rays at Tivoli.

Tuesday (7.30pm): Musketeers v Surfers Paradise at Beenleigh.