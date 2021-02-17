Musketeers memorial for Chipsy and loyal club supporters

John "Chipsy'' Howells (far right) shared in many fine Ipswich Musketeers successes.

IPSWICH Musketeers Old Boys, families, supporters and friends are invited to a special tribute day at Tivoli on Sunday.

The Howells family - Janette, Amanda, David and Daniel - are holding a memorial day for John “Chipsy’’ Howells, who passed away on July 30 last year.

DEPENDABLE MATE: Chipsy a popular clubman

The Ipswich club will also be honouring other Musketeers players and members who passed away last year - Grace and John Norman, Bill Castley, Daph Watson, Darren Heuer, Reg “Kiwi’’ Tohia and Bruce “Goose” Ogden.

FAREWELL LARRIKIN: Toast to Bruce

Club supporters are asked to attend Musketeers last home games of the Greater Brisbane League baseball season.

Two games are scheduled at the Church Street grounds at the Tivoli Sporting Complex.

B Grade starts at 9.30am with the A Grade clash at 11.30am.

A memorial for Chipsy will commence after the game.