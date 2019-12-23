Musketeers hit top form to keep final hopes alive

The Ipswich Musketeers batters fired up, securing their biggest win of the season against Surfers Paradise. Picture: Rob Williams

The Ipswich Musketeers batters fired up, securing their biggest win of the season against Surfers Paradise. Picture: Rob Williams

BASEBALL: Fresh from their biggest win of the season, the Ipswich Musketeers completed a successful weekend heading into the Christmas break.

The Musketeers outlasted Redsox 4-1 at Carina on Sunday after smashing second-placed Surfers Paradise 14-4 at Beenleigh on Friday night.

The Musketeers batters fired from the first innings of the Greater Brisbane League match, leading 14-0 before the home side finally scored.

Among those securing hits was young gun Jeremy Suthers, highlighting the ongoing improvement in the new brigade.

Experienced batters Josh Roberts and Gregg Ellis scored doubles during the run onslaught.

Seasoned Ipswich pitcher Dean Jones controlled the mound on Sunday, throwing 10 strikeouts and not giving up a walk during his terrific nine-innings effort.

American import Logan Grigsby delivered a solid pitching effort on Friday night before being replaced by another California recruit Ryan Daugherty.

Sunday’s win was without Daugherty and a third import Nick Grimes.

Musketeers club president Jon Campbell was delighted with the twin success, keeping Ipswich in the hunt for a shot at the top four in the new year.

Ipswich has eight wins after a quiet start to the GBL season.

“We’re doing now what I know we really could do,’’ Campbell said.

The Musketeers resume their GBL campaign against the Coomera Cubs at Tivoli on January 7.