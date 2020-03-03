Musketeers dig deep on club Old Boys’ Day

BASEBALL: Ipswich Musketeers stalwart Josh Roberts blasted a home run to delight club legends on Old Boys’ Day and get his side on the front foot early.

After Friday’s match with Pine Hills was washed out, the Musketeers arrived at Tivoli on Sunday fired up to impress former players and supporters who turned up for the annual celebration of history and tradition.

The ex-Brisbane Bandit stepped up to send the ball out of the park and hand the Muskies a 1-0 lead.

Feeling the large crowd at their backs Ipswich maintained the advantage until the fifth inning when the Cubs drew level.

Having got on the board the Cubs grew in confidence.

The following inning the Muskies could hold them no longer, with Coomera piling on four unanswered runs.

Teams traded blows in the remaining innings but Ipswich could not close the gap and the contest finished 6-4.

Ipswich Musketeers coach Greg Suthers said while it was disappointing not to come away with the win, friendly banter between the sides and the atmosphere created by the old boys made for an exciting spectacle.

“It was a good game,” he said.

“There was a bit of interplay between the two teams and that got our guys focused.

“Unfortunately, however, we weren’t able to get in front.”

The coach praised Roberts and said the veteran catcher was still playing as well as ever and it was hoped he would return next season.

Suthers also commended centre fielder Josh Healy.

“He did a really good job,” he said.

“He picked up a couple of hits and pulled in a few fly balls.

‘Dean Jones also pitched well.

“ It was just a couple of mistakes that cost us. It felt like every hit we had went straight to them, whereas all their hits went just to the side of a fielder.”

Suthers said Old Boys; Day was a roaring success once again.

“It was good,” he said.

“A lot of the old guys were there catching up with the younger players.

‘”They watched the whole game and it was toing and froing because our guys were up for it with the big crowd.

“We played well enough and hit well but we just didn’t piece it all together.”

The defeat drops Ipswich back to seventh. they sit among a bunch of battling clubs that will not play finals though Suthers is adamant there is still pride for which to play. The Musketeers face Pine Hills tonight after that clash was rescheduled due to inclement weather.