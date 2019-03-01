Menu
PERFECT PITCHING: Fernando Beltran was a key man at the mound when Ipswich and Windsor last met in GBL competition.
Musketeers closing in on minor premiership finish

callum dick
by
1st Mar 2019 12:01 AM
GREATER Brisbane League rivals Ipswich Musketeers and Windsor Royals enter tonight's top of the table match in supreme run-scoring form.

Ladder-leaders Musketeers are coming off an aggregate 30-8 series sweep of previously fourth-placed Carina Redsox last round, while Windsor swept their three-match series against bottom-ranked Surfers Paradise 38-22.

Boasting a three-game advantage to second-placed Redcliffe Padres, the Musketeers can all-but sow up top spot by sweeping the Royals tonight and in Sunday's second leg at Windsor.

When the two sides met back in January, the series was split 1-all.

With two rounds to play after this - and the next against a struggling Surfers Paradise - the Ipswich ball club are in prime position to take the minor premiership and with it, a considerable advantage into the GBL finals.

Brad Dutton's team will relish the chance to test themselves against Windsor, who defeated the Musketeers in back-to-back GBL grand finals in 2016-17.

Looking ahead, the Musketeers travel to Surfers Paradise for March 8 and 10 encounters, before a blockbuster final round against Redcliffe Padres.

The March 15 and 17 fixtures at Tivoli could decide which of the two sides finishes top of the table after 42 games, and also offer an early insight into finals favouritism.

Greater Brisbane League Division 1

Feb 22 - Ipswich Musketeers 17 def. Carina Redsox 5

Feb 24 - Ipswich Musketeers 13 def. Carina Redsox 3

Next series: Tonight (7pm) and Sunday (5.30pm) - Ipswich Musketeers v Windsor Royals at Windsor

Ipswich Queensland Times

