Musician swaps seat at piano for astronaut position

Emma Clarke
| 22nd Apr 2017 5:00 AM
GO ALONG: Composer Sarah Styles is raising money to fund equipment to help her rare medical condition.
GO ALONG: Composer Sarah Styles is raising money to fund equipment to help her rare medical condition. Rob Williams

IPSWICH composer Sarah Styles has sat at a piano chair since she was a child but a rare medical condition means she will soon depend on another type.

Ms Styles has joint hypermobility syndrome which affects her balance and blood pressure and means she needs to sit in the astronaut position to relieve pressure from her body.

"I have a connective tissue disorder which means my collagen is faulty and I also have a medical condition which affects mu blood pressure so it means that I struggle to hold my body up, stand, walk and sit," she said.

"I am raising funds for a power chair with all these special features so it is a bit more costly than the average power chair. The astronaut position is the most comfortable position for the body so if you think about a rocket ship and the position they are in as they go up, it has the least pressure on the body.

"When I'm in that position I feel a million dollars, all the pressure is taken off my body so I am very much looking forward to that."

Ms Styles has raised the majority of the $10,800 needed to buy the chair but there are few thousand dollars outstanding.

She has joined forces with other composers, musicians and dancers to come up with the last of the cash at a concert next month.

She is drawing on a life time of music ability to bring musical theatre, opera and pop performances to the event.

"My Dad had a little key board so I've been interested in music since I was tiny, when I saw it I knew that's what I wanted to do," she said.

"I've been doing it my whole life and I knew when I was eight I wanted to compose, I started writing a few little ditties and I wrote themes through my 20s then when i was in my 30s I gathered them together and started putting them all into something. What I love about music is that its the only language in which you can say everything you experience, think and feel. Words are so limiting so music is the only language that everybody understands and can express absolutely everything.

"There will be a Latin dancer, a bit of music theatre from various voice types, some pop and opera, piccolo and Irish whistle."

Fundraiser concert

Where: 122 Chermside Rd East Ipswich

When: May 7, 6pm

Tickets: $20 each or $40 per family from 96 Brisbane Rd Ipswich.

