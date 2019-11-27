Musician on a mission to change our tune on disability

Sarah Styles will be celebrating international day of people with disabilities with a concert Of film music and originals on piano. Debbie Chilton will also be exhibiting some of her artworks which will be for sale. Photo: Cordell Richardson

AN ARDUOUS battle with chronic illness may have slowed Sarah Styles down from time to time, but it hasn’t tamed her passion to get things done her own way.

The Ehlers Danlos Syndrome sufferer also happens to have a lifelong passion for music and the arts, and hopes to promote the abilities of people just like herself as part of this year’s International Day for People with Disabilities.

The 41-year-old is hosting a free concert of film soundtrack music and art at her Silkstone home on Tuesday, December 3.

It will feature special guest Ipswich artist and cerebral palsy sufferer Debbie Chilton, who has created pieces especially for the event.

Ms Styles will have her gorgeous grand piano set up and will perform a collection of her favourite film songs; including some that she has composed herself.

“I so often feel like I am a liability on society, but I am capable of taking care of myself without the help of others,” Ms Styles said.

“I want to do something that celebrates our abilities. I want to help Ipswich see that everyone’s abilities can be worked with.

“My condition causes my body to get worn out quickly and I need a wheelchair when I go out.

“I had to work out a way of playing the piano that didn’t take too much of a toll on me, which is why I sit up really high on the stool.”

Ms Styles said she wanted to form a group for artists with disabilities and hoped to hear from anyone else interested in joining.

Phone 0421 759 232 for more information.

The concert kicks off at 8 Rodney St Silkstone from 7pm on December 3. Entry is free and artworks will be for sale.