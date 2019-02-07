Musical theatre and opera combine for romantic repertoire

Pure Imagination will be shown at the Boonah Cultural Centre on February 22.

LOVERS of musical theatre and opera will enjoy a new show which is coming to the Boonah Cultural Centre later this month.

The Pure Imagination show, by Geatano Bonfante and Michael Harvey features some of the best known and loved songs including Anthem from Chess, Younger Than Springtime and Mario Lanza's Be My Love in a 90-minute performance on Friday, February 22.

Gaetano Bonfante is an Australian-Italian tenor whose rich voice warms and delights. He is a graduate of the Victorian College of the Arts who has performed and studied in the Italian cities of Verona, Lucca and Venice as well as China, the United States of America and at home in Opera Australia's Tosca, Parsifal and La Boheme on Sydney Harbour.

Michael Harvey is an award-winning composer/producer and pianist who has performed for and with many of Australia's leading entertainers including Peter Allen, Julie Anthony and the Phantom of the Opera's Rob Guest.

Gaetano's range and sensitivity is endearing while Michael's piano accompaniment displays a classical, contemporary background and musical empathy.

Their Pure Imagination show at Boonah is the first in Scenic Rim Regional Council's series of nine morning concerts for 2019.

The curtain goes up at 11am following a complimentary morning tea at 10am.

Book online at www.liveatthecentre.com.au, in person at Scenic Rim Regional Council's cultural centre box offices at Beaudesert or Boonah or phone 5540 5050.