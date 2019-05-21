Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MUSICAL FUNDRAISER: Dennis and Trish Morgan are hosting a fundraiser at the Ipswich Sports Club. They are pictured with Ipswich Sports Club function co-ordinator Ellen Bolton.
MUSICAL FUNDRAISER: Dennis and Trish Morgan are hosting a fundraiser at the Ipswich Sports Club. They are pictured with Ipswich Sports Club function co-ordinator Ellen Bolton. Rob Williams
People and Places

Country music singers jammin' for cancer fighter

Ashleigh Howarth
by
21st May 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WEEKLY hospital visits and palliative care appointments have become the norm for Trish Morgan, who is battling a terminal illness.

After surviving bowel and breast cancer, the Leichhardt resident is now fighting against mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer that can develop decades after exposure to asbestos. It affects the mesothelial cells, which cover most internal organs.

Mrs Morgan said she and her family came into contact with asbestos when she was a child, and the disease has already taken one person from her family.

"My mother died of mesothelioma 14 years ago and we got it from washing dad's clothes which had asbestos," she said.

"He didn't get it. It's a hit-and-miss kind of thing.

"My dad had his own business and his partner did, and we lost him, too.

"I was only 10 years old when I helped my parents at home with the washing."

It wasn't until an X-ray in 2009 that Mrs Morgan was diagnosed with the terminal disease.

"I went into emergency for something else and the doctors did an X-ray," she said. "The doctor came out and then asked me if I had ever been near asbestos. I said I had and I was waiting for this because my mum was already gone."

 

Trish Morgan is having a fundraiser at the Ipswich Sports Club.
Trish Morgan is having a fundraiser at the Ipswich Sports Club. Rob Williams

Mrs Morgan is now on synthetic morphine for the pain, has weekly oncology appointments and receives palliative care treatment.

According to the Cancer Council Australia website, 727 people were diagnosed with mesothelioma in Australia in 2015, and the following year there were 672 deaths caused by the disease.

"I specifically said to the doctors, do not tell me how long I have got and do not tell me what stage I am at," Mrs Morgan said.

"I never want to know because if they give me a time limit, I couldn't imagine how I would feel."

To help with the financial burden of medical and hospital bills, a fundraiser will be held from 12-5pm on Sunday, May 26, at the Ipswich Sporting Club in Leichhardt.

Mrs Morgan is a West Moreton Country Music Association member and several country singers will perform throughout the afternoon. The Ipswich community is invited to head down and join Mrs Morgan's family and friends to enjoy an afternoon of singing and dancing.

Tickets are $10, payable at the door.

There will also be a sausage sizzle and raffles.

cancer ipswich leichhardt
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    The new bulk products competing with Costco

    premium_icon The new bulk products competing with Costco

    Money The decision is an effort to make life easier for time-poor and budget-conscious customers.

    • 21st May 2019 6:00 PM
    Repeat offender's brazen daytime haul

    premium_icon Repeat offender's brazen daytime haul

    Crime "Do you not understand you shouldn't do this?"

    • 21st May 2019 5:37 PM
    With livestock on the road, who gives way to whom?

    premium_icon With livestock on the road, who gives way to whom?

    Motoring It is a legal grey area for motorists

    • 21st May 2019 5:00 PM
    Qld suffers while Labor and LNP slumber

    premium_icon Qld suffers while Labor and LNP slumber

    Politics Both sides of politics in Queensland need to wake up

    • 21st May 2019 4:50 PM