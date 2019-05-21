Country music singers jammin' for cancer fighter

MUSICAL FUNDRAISER: Dennis and Trish Morgan are hosting a fundraiser at the Ipswich Sports Club. They are pictured with Ipswich Sports Club function co-ordinator Ellen Bolton.

WEEKLY hospital visits and palliative care appointments have become the norm for Trish Morgan, who is battling a terminal illness.

After surviving bowel and breast cancer, the Leichhardt resident is now fighting against mesothelioma, a rare type of cancer that can develop decades after exposure to asbestos. It affects the mesothelial cells, which cover most internal organs.

Mrs Morgan said she and her family came into contact with asbestos when she was a child, and the disease has already taken one person from her family.

"My mother died of mesothelioma 14 years ago and we got it from washing dad's clothes which had asbestos," she said.

"He didn't get it. It's a hit-and-miss kind of thing.

"My dad had his own business and his partner did, and we lost him, too.

"I was only 10 years old when I helped my parents at home with the washing."

It wasn't until an X-ray in 2009 that Mrs Morgan was diagnosed with the terminal disease.

"I went into emergency for something else and the doctors did an X-ray," she said. "The doctor came out and then asked me if I had ever been near asbestos. I said I had and I was waiting for this because my mum was already gone."

Trish Morgan is having a fundraiser at the Ipswich Sports Club. Rob Williams

Mrs Morgan is now on synthetic morphine for the pain, has weekly oncology appointments and receives palliative care treatment.

According to the Cancer Council Australia website, 727 people were diagnosed with mesothelioma in Australia in 2015, and the following year there were 672 deaths caused by the disease.

"I specifically said to the doctors, do not tell me how long I have got and do not tell me what stage I am at," Mrs Morgan said.

"I never want to know because if they give me a time limit, I couldn't imagine how I would feel."

To help with the financial burden of medical and hospital bills, a fundraiser will be held from 12-5pm on Sunday, May 26, at the Ipswich Sporting Club in Leichhardt.

Mrs Morgan is a West Moreton Country Music Association member and several country singers will perform throughout the afternoon. The Ipswich community is invited to head down and join Mrs Morgan's family and friends to enjoy an afternoon of singing and dancing.

Tickets are $10, payable at the door.

There will also be a sausage sizzle and raffles.