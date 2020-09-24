Music teacher pockets $1350 cash ‘as collateral’

Karen Lea Wakeling pleaded guilty to six charges – including one of failing to appear – in Ipswich Magistrates Court.

A MUSIC teacher who had more than $1000 in cash on her told police she had taken the money as “collateral”.

Ipswich Magistrates Court heard police found the cash when they searched Karen Lea Wakeling, 45.

Police prosecutor Bridie O’Shea said police found Wakeling downstairs at a Boonah home when they arrived at the property with a search warrant on November 23, 2018.

Sen Const O’Shea said police saw the woman throw a pillow over something on the couch, seemingly to hide it.

It didn’t fool police, who found 1.5 grams of meth in a white pouch.

They also found a used glass pipe.

During a pat-down, police found Wakeling had $1350 in cash.

“She said she had fought with (people she lived with) in relation to them not returning property,” Snr Cons O’Shea said.

“She claimed she took the money as collateral until they returned the property.”

Police found a used glass pipe in a glass case as well as vials covered in white powder residue in Wakeling’s car.

Wakeling pleaded guilty to six charges, including drug matters and a count of failing to appear in court.

For the drug matters, she was given a $700 good behaviour bond and required to complete a Drug and Alcohol Referral course. She was fined $300 for failing to appear.

None of the convictions were recorded.

