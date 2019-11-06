Music superstar to return home

SPECIAL VISIT: Sophie Salvesani, who scored the lead role in West Side Story , is performing in Ipswich on November 10.

SINGER Sophie Salvesani, who has been touring after being cast as Maria in the 2019 production of West Side Story, will appear at Ipswich Musical Theatre's upcoming show this weekend.

Sophie will be singing in the company's production of Songs That Won The War, which will be performed at the Old Courthouse, located on the corner of Roderick and East streets, Ipswich.

This year, Songs That Won the War will return to the Old Courthouse stage ahead of Remembrance Day.

The performance will be held on Sunday, November 10, beginning at 1.30pm.

The cast will be showcasing the best-loved songs and music of World War II.

Sophie will perform the songs We'll Gather Lilacs and Some Day My Heart Will Awake.

The show was written by Clive Render.

Tickets to the show are $20 each and include a devonshire tea.

To book, visit the Ipswich Visitor Information Centre, or phone 32810555.

For more information, log onto www.discoveripswich .com.au or www.ipswich musicaltheatrecompany .com.au.