Ed Sheeran speaks to the crowd during his concert at ANZ Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park. Picture: Christian Gilles

Ed Sheeran speaks to the crowd during his concert at ANZ Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park. Picture: Christian Gilles

INTERNATIONAL music superstar Ed Sheeran has sent a message to all Australian schoolchildren and adults asking them to stop bullying.

Using a billboard at his Sydney concert last night, Sheeran, who has sold millions of records around the world, said: "It isn't big to make others feel small - Ed Sheeran".

His message co-incides with the National Day against Bullying and Violence today.

Ed Sheeran performing at his concert at Sydney Olympic Park. Picture: Christian Gilles

Almost two million students will stage a national fightback against the bullying and violence that affects thousands of young Australians.

A record 4355 schools across the country have signed on to the national day of action after receiving a letter from Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull asking them to take a stand against cowardly behaviour.

Student involvement in the anti-bullying campaign has more than doubled since last year.

Students have been asked to imagine a world free from bullying and share their big ideas on action walls, in discussions and other activities in the schoolyard.

Ed Sheeran's anti-bullying message on a billboard at his Sydney concert ahead of the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence. Picture: Supplied

Sheeran has been vocal during his career about being bullied as a child for being "a weird kid" and having red hair.

"People don't like what is different. I think there were three redheads in our school, and that was different… Kids are always gonna find things to pick on other kids for," Sheeran said about his time at school.

"I was a very, very weird child. Very weird child. And I had a port-wine stain birthmark on my face that I got lasered off when I was very young, and one day they forgot to put the anaesthetic on, and then ever since then I had a stutter," he told the American Institute for Stuttering's Freeing Voices Changing Lives Benefit Gala in 2015.

Ed Sheeran as a child at his piano.



"And I also had very, very big blue glasses. And I lacked an ear drum on one side of my face-one side of my ear - so stuttering was actually the least of my problems when I went to school."

In that speech, Sheeran also revealed that after his parents bought him an Eminem album, he learned how to rap and went on to learn every word of each track, which led to writing his own music, and eventually curing his stutter.

That "weird kid" is now ruling the music world with millions and millions of fans of all ages across the globe.