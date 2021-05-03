Music, painting, perspective: Quintet to take to stage

THE SWELL of instruments filling a room with sky-high ceilings is a sound many music lovers went without during Covid.

Soon, concertgoers will be able to take their seat without leaving Ipswich, as local musicians collaborate with visual artists to treat audiences to a performance exploring perspective, interpretation – and wildlife.

Beginning with two shows on mother’s day weekend, Ipswich City Orchestra will deliver a series of performances across Ipswich and neighbouring regions in its Brass on Safari tour.

A brass quintet will perform music by Camille Saint-Saëns, Modest Mussorgsky and Australian composer Graeme Wright Denniss.

Orchestra Secretary Julie Sibley said, the brass quintet would perform as six local artists painted, letting the music guide their creations.

“They will be starting to paint from when we open the doors for people to start coming in and take their seats,” Ms Sibley said.

“They’ll continue to paint throughout the performance and, by the end, we’ll have a finished work of art.



“(It) is very unusual and it’s going to be really interesting.

“We will have six different works of art that are linked to the same music – everybody reacts differently to the music.”



Ipswich City Orchestra secretary Julie Sibley and daughter Rose Diete outside St Paul's Anglican Church Ipswich. Photo: Ebony Graveur

When she tells anyone about the upcoming tour, Ms Sibley said the idea was met with fascination.

“They say ‘wow, it’s so interesting, we love it’,” she said.

But interest in the shows hasn’t been reflected in ticket sales.

After forming and incorporating in 2019, the orchestra is young and Julie believes music fans don’t realise what is available locally.

“It’s not a lack of interest – there are people who travel at least monthly to Brisbane to go and see the types of shows we are offering,” she said.

“They go to Brisbane because they don’t even think to look here.”



Due to limited funding, the orchestra relies on ticket sales in order to pay the professional musicians and artists.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $18 for concession, $15 for students and children under 12 can attend for free.

Performances will take place across Ipswich (May 8, 2pm and 6pm at St Paul’s Anglican Church); Esk (May 22, 2pm at the Somerset Civic Centre); Laidley (May 22, 7pm at the Laidley Cultural Centre); Beaudesert (May 29, 2pm at The Centre); and Boonah (May 29, 7pm at the Boonah Cultural Centre).

To book tickets to the Ipswich show, visit the website here.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.