Ipswich music event set for revamp after poor turn out

REVAMP: The Ipswich City Big Band entertains at the Spring Lake Park in as part of the Ipswich City Council's 'Music in the Parks' program, which is set for a revamp.

THE Music in the Parks program is set to get a revamp in Ipswich after several events flopped.

Ipswich City Council's arts and social development committee discussed the issues with the program and some of the solutions at length on Monday while considering a report to the committee by the council's community development officer.

The consensus was that the program needed to feature a more diverse range of acts and be held in suitable locations.

Cr Andrew Antoniolli and Cr David Morrison made the point in the meeting that some of the venues where events had been held were not up to scratch.

Cr Morrison mentioned one such occasion at Spring Lake Park which was poorly attended and where the wind played havoc with acoustics.

Cr Charlie Pisasale, who chairs the arts and social development committee, said more thought and planning was set to go into what he said was a worthy program.

"We've had four or five a year," he said.

"In the old model we'd have a band in Browns Park and there might be two people there, so it was a total waste of time.

"So now we are going to up the ante and have the program in places where it is busy and have more diversity with the acts, and not just the traditional bands as we know them.

"You could have it over at Riverlink at a busy time or even in the mall.

"We want to open it up.

"There are great opportunities out there and we want the public to appreciate it."

The recommendation from the committee was that the council approve a change in format to the Music in the Parks program by "fostering the exposure and development pathway of local musicians through a strategy that value adds to existing events" as detailed in a report by the community development officer of March 1.

The other recommendation is that council approves allocating $8000 to the 2017-18 budget to deliver the Music in the Parks program.