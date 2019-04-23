Music idols inspire Ipswich singer to pen debut song

LOVE OF MUSIC: Springfield singer Carla Thursday has released her first single, due out on May 9.

A SPONTANEOUS trip to the Musical Instrument Museum in Arizona inspired Carla Thursday to write the lyrics for her upcoming debut single.

"I was there on holidays with my husband and it was a last-minute decision to go there. I was feeling very inspired after seeing John Lennon's piano and a dress worn by Ella Fitzgerald, who is one of my idols," she said.

"I couldn't believe I was there. It was fantastic. Before we left, I bought a songwriting journal, which was $12. My husband thought $12 was too much, but I didn't care.

"When we came home, I wrote the chorus for this current song in that exact same journal."

The singer and musician from Springfield Lakes will be releasing her debut song titled Paper Cut on May 9. It will be available through all digital streaming services and stores.

Paper Cut is a song about a long-distance relationship; about being in love with someone who isn't there.

"My husband worked in the mines, so he would go away, come home, then go away again," Ms Thursday said.

"It was hard when he wasn't here."

Since that holiday to America, Ms Thursday has written more than 30 songs with the help of an online songwriting club where it was a requirement to write one song a week.

Ms Thursday plans to release another single followed by her first EP album, which she estimates will have six tracks.