CMC Rocks traffic at a standstill

A LINE of caravans as far as the eye can see was queued up outside Willowbank Raceway ahead of the start of this weekend's CMC Rocks country music festival.

Those music fans unlucky enough to be caught in the line-up have posted pictures on Facebook yesterday morning.

The three-day festival, headlined by US superstars the Dixie Chicks, kicks off tonight.

It is expected to attract in excess of 40,000 people over the weekend.

Ipswich police have set up a specialised traffic management unit to handle the increased numbers of cars and campers on the Cunningham Hwy.