Music festival drug dealer cops parole

Sherele Moody
| 8th Jun 2017 9:15 AM
Ipswich woman Suzette Kim Pureno, 22, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Thursday to three charges of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing a dangerous drug.
Ipswich woman Suzette Kim Pureno, 22, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Thursday to three charges of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing a dangerous drug. FILE

AN Ipswich ecstasy dealer who targeted music festival patrons and nightclubbers will spend two years on parole.

Suzette Kim Pureno, 22, pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court on Thursday to three charges of supplying a dangerous drug and one of possessing a dangerous drug.

Judge Nicole Kefford sentenced Pureno to two years in jail with immediate parole.

Pureno was caught with 62 capsules of ecstasy during a random traffic stop in February last year.

Pureno told officers she paid $15 each for the capsules and planned to sell them for $25 each.

Pureno also explained that she sold 10 just an hour before the drug bust to one person and that she offloaded 20 ecstasy pills during a music festival at the RNA Showgrounds in Brisbane in January of 2016.

She also admitted to selling five tablets at a Fortitude Valley nightclub for a friend but she claimed she received no payment for that transaction.

Judge Kefford took into account Pureno's early guilty pleas and the lack of drug convictions on her criminal history.

Judge Kefford acknowledged the young woman had a history of mental health problems and that the defendant was a regular ecstasy and cocaine user.

"These are very serious offences and this is a dangerous drug,” Judge Kefford said.

"It is an addictive and destructive drug.”

- NewsRegional

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  brisbane district court crime drugs ecstasy pills judge nicole kefford mdma suzette kim pureno

