Kylie O'Toole, Richelle McClymont and Ben Boyd from the Workshops Railway Museum work on constructing thie latest exhibition called 'How Cities Work'.
Museum prepares for exciting new exhibition

Ashleigh Howarth
, ashleigh.howarth@qtcn.com.au
25th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
MODELS of large skyscrapers from across the world are currently being erected inside the Workshops Rail Museum for a new exhibition which opens this weekend.

Showcasing everything from towering landmarks to city’s green spaces and the secret underground world of sewers, How Cities Work is an exhibition which will entertain the whole family.

Kylie O'Toole, Richelle McClymont and Ben Boyd from the Workshops Railway Museum work on constructing thie latest exhibition called 'How Cities Work'.
Visitors will be able to enter an exciting new immersive cityscape full of tactile and sensory activities, peek inside buildings, duck underground, and see and hear the city come to life with playful animations, without leaving the museum.

Queensland Museum chief executive officer, Dr Jim Thompson, said the exhibition is a great way for visitors to understand how larger cities work every day, from the public transport to urban planning.

“From the hustle and bustle of the big city to the animated displays, there is something for everyone to enjoy at How Cities Work,” Dr Thompson said.

“It’s also a great chance for kids to get into construction mode and build their own city. We may even discover a budding architect, builder or engineer along the way.”

A new exhibition called How Cities Work will open at The Workshops Rail Museum on February 29 and run until August 30, 2020.
The exhibition comes from the Museum of Sydney and The Workshops Rail Museum is the first venue outside of Sydney to feature it.

How Cities Work will be at The Workshops Rail Museum from Saturday, January 29 to August 30, 2020.

Visit www.theworkshops.qm.qld.gov.au/ for more information.

