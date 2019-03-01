OLD IPSWICH: Photo reveal bygone life of city's workers

LIVING HISTORY: A train of Camp Wagons somewhere in Queensland. The line-up of dust bins and buckets gives the impression of a row of houses on bin night. (Image courtesy TWRM/QR)

THE Queensland Railway network is huge, and for many railway employees this meant a life on the move.

Some railway workers, such as bridging or fencing gangs, had to travel long distances to their work and could be away from home for many weeks. Previously these workers had lived in tents or huts next to the lines.

This rugged way of life changed in 1949 when camp wagons were introduced to provide better accommodation for workers.

Earlier types were often modified from elderly coaches that were no longer suitable for carrying passengers.

Later versions were purpose built. The camp wagons offered better shelter from the sometimes harsh Queensland weather. On at least one occasion railway workers were left stranded in their camp wagon by flood waters - relying only on the food in their tucker boxes until help arrived.

The Workshops Rail Museum has a camp wagon built at Ipswich in 1968 in its collection and many more of these carriages have found new lives after retirement as accommodation in backyards and on properties around the country.