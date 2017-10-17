23°
Murphys' Pub works on hold as mall goes ahead

Emma Clarke
by

FURTHER makeover works on the Ipswich Mall and Murphy's Pub are ready to get underway.

Preparations have already begun for the 1980's additions to the hotel to be removed to restore the pub to its original Commonwealth Hotel footprint.

Works on Murphy's Hotel were previously put on hold.

More of the Ipswich Mall is being demolished this week as the site between the former Bank of Queensland building and Bottle Alley is knocked down to make way for the future food and beverage precinct.

It comes as the lot for the new council administration buildings is finished.

Work on the reintroduction of the road from Nicholas St to Bell St via Union Pl has started which will include removing the old shade sails as well as the rotunda structure.

Ipswich City Properties Chair Cr Paul Tully said significant work would begin next week after work around Union Place was finished this week.

"Murphys has been on hold while the demolition works around it was carried out," he said.

"With the bulk of this completed, preparations are underway to commence with the removal of the 1980's additions to the building. This will restore Murphys back to its original "Commonwealth Hotel" footprint."

