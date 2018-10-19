Menu
Council News

Murphy's Pub restoration plan split in two stages

Hayden Johnson
by
19th Oct 2018 5:27 PM | Updated: 5:40 PM

A PLAN to return Murphy's Pub to its former glory will be conducted in two stages.

The tender to stabilise and underpin the heritage building, the old Commonwealth Hotel, has been awarded to James Trowse.

Once the underground work is finished, the scope of the work required to renovate the interior and exterior will be determined.

When the requirements are known a second tender will be opened.

Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello said the first tranche of the project would focus on the stabilisation, lifting and sub-structure of the pub.

He said James Trowse had a tough task ahead.

"We are looking forward to undertaking this challenging project," Trowse director Simon Mountford said.

Next week a tender is expected to be announced to build a road allowing pedestrians and cars access along a new one-way, low-speed road connecting Nicholas and Bell streets via Union Pde.

ipswich city council murphy's town pub restoration
Ipswich Queensland Times

