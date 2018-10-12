Murphys Creek ready to heat up for third chilli festival

FIREY FESTIVAL: Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan, organiser Jason O'Connor, the colouring competition winner, and MC Dom Weir at the 2017 Murphys Creek Chilli Festival.

THE heat will be on in Murphys Creek this weekend for a unique celebration of flavour and fire.

The Murphys Creek Chilli Festival will take over the town on Sunday for the third time with more than 40 of Australia's top chilli companies ready to tempt and tease visitors' tastebuds.

As seen in past years, the festival's major drawcard will push punters to their very limits.

Event co-ordinator Jason O'Connor said there would be plenty to see and do for people of all ages with funds raised on the day going towards several charity groups.

Families, foodies, chilli enthusiasts and gardeners are encouraged to soak in the various food vendors, kids activities, guest speakers, stalls and competitions.

The Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate Challenge, which requires a death waiver to enter, is sure to be a highlight.

Competitors line-up and test their mettle against an increasingly spicy array of treats (with milk and yoghurt on hand in case it all gets too much).

"We make a whole bunch of chillies dipped in chocolate with chilli power on it," Mr O'Connor said.

"We inject some chillies with chilli chocolate and they get hotter and hotter. Some things we dip in chilli sauces. It's great fun to watch."

Following the success of the first chilli festival in Murphys Creek in 2016, others have since been held in Chinderah and Sydney.

O'Connor said the reception to all three events had been overwhelming so far with visitors enthusiastically lapping up all the action.

The festival in Murphys Creek last year saw 64mm of rain fall down but that didn't dampen the fun and a couple thousand people still rocked up.

"The people that turned up last year were so amazing, they put on gum boot sand brought an umbrella and got on with it," he said.

"The stall holders that stayed ended up standing in an inch of water but they had a great day becasue everyone there was so gung-ho.

"We like to involve as many community groups as we can."

The event will run this Sunday from 8am-4pm at Jessie Lane, Murphys Creek with a gold coin donation for entry.