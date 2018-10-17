Murphys Creek feels the heat during third chilli festival

POPULAR TREAT: Georgia Ellem from the Mundubbera Spices tent at the 2018 Murphys Creek Chilli Festival.

POPULAR TREAT: Georgia Ellem from the Mundubbera Spices tent at the 2018 Murphys Creek Chilli Festival. Bev Lacey

CLOUDY with a chance of chilli.

That was the forecast on Sunday as the third annual Murphys Creek Chilli Festival brought a big crowd and a fiery assortment of treats into the Lockyer Valley.

The Murphys Creek Rural Fire Brigade were on hand to cool people down, selling glasses of milk for $1million each (or a gold coin donation).

Competition was fierce during the Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate Challenge, which saw brave participants tackle an increasingly steamy array of food including the hottest chilli in the world - the Carolina Reaper.

Michelle Singleton of Ipswich took out top honours after besting the rest of the competition.

Event co-ordinator Jason O'Connor said after strong interest over the past three years, next year's festival could potentially be a two-day event.