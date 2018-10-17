Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
POPULAR TREAT: Georgia Ellem from the Mundubbera Spices tent at the 2018 Murphys Creek Chilli Festival.
POPULAR TREAT: Georgia Ellem from the Mundubbera Spices tent at the 2018 Murphys Creek Chilli Festival. Bev Lacey
News

Murphys Creek feels the heat during third chilli festival

Lachlan Mcivor
by
17th Oct 2018 10:00 AM

CLOUDY with a chance of chilli.

That was the forecast on Sunday as the third annual Murphys Creek Chilli Festival brought a big crowd and a fiery assortment of treats into the Lockyer Valley.

The Murphys Creek Rural Fire Brigade were on hand to cool people down, selling glasses of milk for $1million each (or a gold coin donation).

Competition was fierce during the Seatonfire Chilli Chocolate Challenge, which saw brave participants tackle an increasingly steamy array of food including the hottest chilli in the world - the Carolina Reaper.

Michelle Singleton of Ipswich took out top honours after besting the rest of the competition.

Event co-ordinator Jason O'Connor said after strong interest over the past three years, next year's festival could potentially be a two-day event.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
lockyer valley murphys creek chilli festival seatonfire chilli chocolate
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Ipswich to continue A-League goal despite FFA blow

    premium_icon BREAKING: Ipswich to continue A-League goal despite FFA blow

    Breaking WESTERN Pride general manager Pat Boyle is confident Ipswich's A-League bid is alive despite the city's latest submission being rejected by Football Federation...

    • 17th Oct 2018 11:19 AM
    One hurt in two-car crash near Ipswich

    One hurt in two-car crash near Ipswich

    News The two-vehicle crash happened on a rural road near Ipswich

    • 17th Oct 2018 10:52 AM
    Council issues new objectives for CBD redevelopment

    premium_icon Council issues new objectives for CBD redevelopment

    Council News The CBD will support, rather than compete with other businesses

    • 17th Oct 2018 10:48 AM
    Police union slams probe delay after cop hurt in hit-and-run

    premium_icon Police union slams probe delay after cop hurt in hit-and-run

    Crime "It should have been treated like any other workplace incident"

    • 17th Oct 2018 10:43 AM

    Local Partners