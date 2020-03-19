Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Detectives are searching for a third person of interest in the alleged murder of Michael Zanco. Trent Edward Dyhrberg (pictured) is described as Caucasian, 182cm tall, muscular build and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Detectives are searching for a third person of interest in the alleged murder of Michael Zanco. Trent Edward Dyhrberg (pictured) is described as Caucasian, 182cm tall, muscular build and has brown hair and brown eyes.
News

MURDER UPDATE: Woman charged as accessory

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
19th Mar 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 6:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Police have charged a 28-year-old woman as an alleged accessory after the fact as investigations into last week's shooting death of a 22-year-old man at an Amamoor property continue.

MORE ON THIS STORY

- Murder accused caught while getting foot checked at hospital

- Teen charged with murder yawning in dock

QPS Media reported last night the woman, from Monkland, was yesterday charged with accessory after the fact to murder and is due to appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court this morning.

This vehicle was last seen in the Monkland area on Monday morning. The man wanted for questioning could be driving it. Photo: Police media
This vehicle was last seen in the Monkland area on Monday morning. The man wanted for questioning could be driving it. Photo: Police media

"Detectives wish to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation and are again seeking assistance to locate 33-year-old Trent Edward Dyhrberg," the police update read.

"If sighted, do (not) approach him but contact police immediately.

"He is described as Caucasian, around 180cm tall who was last seen wearing a dark shirt and long tracksuit pants.

"Police are also still searching for a silver Ford Falcon utility with Queensland registration 268ZOW."

Investigations have so far led to the arrest of two men, 19-year-old Kalabe John Steven Saurine and 32-year-old Nathan John Caulfield, who were each charged with one count of murder and attempted robbery.

Both men have appeared in court, where neither entered a plea.

Mr Caulfield was spotted by a member of the public after he went to Gympie Hospital to get a minor foot injury treated on Tuesday.

amamoor murder gympie crime gympie murder gympie news police investigation shooting death
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        premium_icon ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        News Doctors are fielding so many aggressive demands for COVID-19 tests and medical certificates that security guards will be brought in to patrol fever clinics.

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:09 AM
        Candidate has ‘no control’ over Labor MP’s show of support

        premium_icon Candidate has ‘no control’ over Labor MP’s show of support

        Council News Toni Gibbs is running as an independent candidate in the election.

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:30 AM
        New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        premium_icon New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        Politics A new date has been flagged if polling day is postponed

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:29 AM
        State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        premium_icon State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        Politics State’s Chief Health Officer to issue and set fines, cancel election

        • 19th Mar 2020 5:21 AM