Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Jake Scott Ashman, 22, walking into his first appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court over a charge of murder. Photo - Annie Perets
Jake Scott Ashman, 22, walking into his first appearance at Maryborough Magistrates Court over a charge of murder. Photo - Annie Perets
News

MURDER UPDATE: Stabbing death back before M’boro court

Carlie Walker
5th Mar 2021 2:00 PM | Updated: 4:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man accused of murdering his neighbour has had his case briefly mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court.

Jake Scott Ashman, 23, stands accused of stabbing his neighbour Darren Ints to death in Granville before attempting to go shopping with the dead man's credit card on February 19 last year.

Mr Ints was about a month away from turning 50 when he was found dead by neighbours inside his Cambridge St unit.

Mr Ashman is charged with murder, attempted fraud, assaults occasioning bodily harm and two counts of entering a dwelling and committing an indictable offence.

He did not appear in court during the mention.

The charges will be back in court on March 23.

editors picks fccourt
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rising Bronco faces court for driving while suspended

        Premium Content Rising Bronco faces court for driving while suspended

        News A magistrate has expressed his concern at the high number of demerit points racked up by a young rugby league prospect

        New Ipswich camping ground, caravan park planned

        Premium Content New Ipswich camping ground, caravan park planned

        Council News The site, which was once set to be a residential development, would include 46...

        CHEAP: How you can buy a home for under $180k in Ipswich

        Premium Content CHEAP: How you can buy a home for under $180k in Ipswich

        Property Plenty of Ipswich homes are still selling for bargain prices SEE THE LIST

        Cafe stung by record bat colony wants long-term solution

        Premium Content Cafe stung by record bat colony wants long-term solution

        Business A family-owned business in the popular Queens Park has been significantly impacted...