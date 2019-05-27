Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alexis Jeffery.
Alexis Jeffery. Contributed
News

Murder trial jury expected to 'go out' this morning

Peter Hardwick
by
27th May 2019 8:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA Supreme Court jury in the trial of a man accused of killing a woman at Goondiwindi is expected to retire to consider a verdict this morning.

Robert Ian Trebeck, 37, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Alexis Jeffery, 25, whose naked body was found on the banks of the Macintyre River in Goondiwindi on the morning of Sunday, March 16, 2014.

Trebeck was seen out with Ms Jeffery that night and the pair had exchanged more than 300 text and Facebook messages over the two weeks in the lead-up to that weekend.

The two had only met face to face that night, the court has heard.

The Crown case is that Trebeck strangled Ms Jeffery to death with the leg of her own jeans which were found blood stained near the crime scene.

However, the defence has nominated a second suspect who had also been seen talking with Ms Jeffery that night and had offered her a lift home.

The jury will retire to consider a verdict after Justice Ann Lyons completes her summing up of the case this morning.

alexis jeffery goondiwindi macintyre river murder robert ian trebeck supreme court toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Drunk driver lucky to walk away from rollover

    premium_icon Drunk driver lucky to walk away from rollover

    Crime His lack of recollection of events leading up to the incident did not impress the magistrate.

    Residents crying foul over proposed waste facility

    premium_icon Residents crying foul over proposed waste facility

    News It is edging closer to decision day for the proposal.

    Primary school earns spot on heritage register

    premium_icon Primary school earns spot on heritage register

    News School established in 1915 deemed an important contribution.

    Home of alleged 'body in freezer' murder victim robbed

    premium_icon Home of alleged 'body in freezer' murder victim robbed

    Crime Watchful neighbours spotted intruders at the Goodna home