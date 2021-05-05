Menu
Murder retrial ordered over killing of man in CBD

by Shayla Bulloch
5th May 2021 5:29 PM
A Townsville man accused of murdering his housemate in 2014 has been granted a retrial in a bombshell appeal.

Mark Anthony Smith had his murder conviction set aside on Wednesday after a successful appeal in the Supreme Court of Queensland.

Smith was found guilty in 2019 of strangling his roommate, Bradley Lester, to death over a 20-minute period, and leaving his body in long grass at a Stuart St cutting in April, 2014.

Smith and Bradley were living together at OzCare Townsville hostel at the time of his death.

A jury found Smith guilty in July, 2019, and Justice David North sentenced Smith to life imprisonment in Townsville Supreme Court.

An appeal was launched, and Smith was granted a retrial on Wednesday.

It is understood Smith will stay behind bars on remand, pending the retrial.

It is understood a bail application would need to be heard at Townsville Supreme Court for Smith to be released.

