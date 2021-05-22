Menu
Queensland Police have launched a murder investigation following a woman’s death after she sustained a neck injury. Picture: Richard Walker
News

Murder probe over woman’s death

by Emily Cosenza
22nd May 2021 9:43 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a Queensland woman who suffered a neck wound.

Police were called to a home on Riverway Drive at Condon, in Townsville, about 7.20pm on Friday.

The woman, 29, was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a critical condition where she died shortly after.

Queensland Police established a crime scene and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death.

Anyone with information or who has CCTV or dashcam footage from in or around the area is urged to contact police on 131 444 or online.

Originally published as Murder probe over woman’s death

