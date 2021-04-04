Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police investigate the death of a man at a Pacific Haven Drive address.
Police investigate the death of a man at a Pacific Haven Drive address.
News

Murder probe: Coast man dead after altercation

Carlie Walker
Stuart Fast
by and
3rd Apr 2021 4:32 PM | Updated: 6:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Fraser Coast Police are investigating the death of a man at a Pacific Haven Drive address, just outside Howard.

As of 5:30pm, officers were searching for clues at the cordoned off address and were dusting for prints around a blue car.

Officers were seen dusting a car for fingerprints at the scene. Picture: Stuart Fast
Officers were seen dusting a car for fingerprints at the scene. Picture: Stuart Fast

Initial investigations suggest a 42-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman attended an address on Pacific Haven Drive just after 12pm where a physical altercation broke out between the pair and a 58-year-old male resident, according to police.

The 58-year-old man suffered a severe wound during the disturbance and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were also injured during the altercation and were transported to hospital.

It is believed all three people were known to each other.

Police at the scene said the investigation was in its early stage and was currently ongoing.

More Stories

murder
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barty’s blunt smack down of No. 1 haters

        Barty’s blunt smack down of No. 1 haters

        Sport Ash Barty has delivered a stern message to her critics after winning another trophy that keeps her on top of the world rankings.

        Job losses, salary cuts, campus closures in uni COVID fallout

        Premium Content Job losses, salary cuts, campus closures in uni COVID...

        News The sector faces a multi-million dollar black hole

        REVEALED: Ipswich’s top spot to brunch as voted by you

        Premium Content REVEALED: Ipswich’s top spot to brunch as voted by you

        Business Ipswich’s favourite place to grab brunch boasts massive 179-item menu

        Corrupt council CEO pockets sale profit of $300k

        Corrupt council CEO pockets sale profit of $300k

        Crime Convicted Ipswich council CEO pockets profit of almost $300k