Murder investigation launched into death of little Sophie

Police have confirmed they are now treating the 2019 death of a little girl southeast of Brisbane as a homicide, two years after they ruled it to be likely due to natural causes.

Sophie Smith died at her Mt Cotton home, southeast of Brisbane on August 1, 2019.

It's understood Sophie, aged only 11 at the time of her death, had no obvious injuries when her body was located in what detectives initially believed to be a non-suspicious event.

Detectives said at the time that Sophie’s death was non-suspicious. (AAP image, John Gass)

No charges have been laid against any individual.

In the days following Sophie's death, Cleveland Detective Inspector Owen Elloy said the circumstances were tragic but it was not being treated as suspicious nor as an accident, but forensic officers continued to investigate at the scene.

"Obviously it's a very sad event and it's not something at this point in time we believe is suspicious," he said at the time.

"We're now preparing a brief of evidence for the coroner."

Just over 10 days ago Sophie's parents wrote about their daughter on a Facebook page set up in her memory.

"If I could speak with only 1 person today it would be Sophie," the post on Shine 4 Sophie said.

"Look at that smile. I got to see Sophie's smile for almost 12 years. Now I look at photos and videos. It's not the same but it will have to do for now.

"Love you baby girl. Give your big brother a hug from Mummy & Daddy.

"Pieces of our hearts are in heaven."

The media will be briefed by detectives on the newest revelations into Sophie's death later today.

