Joanne Marie McAuley will attend the week-long hearing in Toowoomba Magistrates Court. contributed
Crime

Murder hearing set for Toowoomba court

Peter Hardwick
by
9th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
THE case of a Gatton woman charged with murder arising from the death of an international student is to go to a pre-trial committal hearing.

Joanne Marie McAuley is accused driving into the path of Hong Kong national Shui Ki Chan as he rode his bicycle on the Warrego Highway near the University's of Queensland's Gatton campus on August 22, 2012.

The 47-year-old was not charged until 2018 following a coronial inquest in the death of Mr Chan.

McAuley's barrister David Jones asked for a date for a committal hearing, telling the court the prosecution had consented to 18 witnesses being called.

Mr Jones said he estimated the hearing to take up to one week.

Magistrate Howard Osborne remanded McAuley in custody and set December 7 as the date for the committal hearing.

