Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MURDER HEARING: A committal hearing into the murder of Gregory John Armstrong has been interrupted, with a woman arrested mid-proceedings.
MURDER HEARING: A committal hearing into the murder of Gregory John Armstrong has been interrupted, with a woman arrested mid-proceedings.
News

Murder committal interrupted as accused’s partner arrested

Carolyn Booth
26th Nov 2019 12:22 PM | Updated: 2:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MURDER committal hearing has been sensationally interrupted, with a woman detained by detectives for allegedly taking photos of witnesses during the proceedings.

The 41-year-old Moolboolaman woman, who police confirmed was the partner of murder-accused Tony Boyd Charmichael, is expected to be charged later today.

Bundaberg Criminal Branch Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Self said during today's proceedings in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court a female was allegedly observed to be using a recording device to capture images of witnesses.

"The court was advised and the female accused was detained by detectives in the court," Det Sen Sgt Self said.

"Bundaberg CIB detectives attended and arrested the woman for unauthorised recordings in a court house under the Justice Act."

The woman is expected to be charged later today with the bail condition that she does not return to the court house for the remainder of the committal proceedings.

Today's hearing was the second day of the committal hearing into the cold-case murder of Maryborough man Gregory Armstrong, who was last seen alive in May 1997.

In March detectives charged 45-year-old Charmichael with Mr Armstrong's murder.

buncourt bundaberg magistrates court greg armstrong murder charges
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A full day of rides, entertainment and free Santa photos

        premium_icon A full day of rides, entertainment and free Santa photos

        News Family fun day to feature beloved children’s performers the Mik Maks

        See A-Z of the animal kingdom inside Queensland home

        premium_icon See A-Z of the animal kingdom inside Queensland home

        Offbeat Meet the man with the biggest collection of taxidermised animals in Australia.

        Sleeper throws stones in crack-up over neighbour’s music

        premium_icon Sleeper throws stones in crack-up over neighbour’s music

        Crime A sleepless man sought to silence his neighbour’s loud music she was playing before...

        REVEALED: The most popular pet names for this year

        premium_icon REVEALED: The most popular pet names for this year

        News New names make the list along side old favourites