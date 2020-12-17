Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Three people have been charged with murder after allegedly attacking teenager Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, who was described as a ‘selfless hero’.
Three people have been charged with murder after allegedly attacking teenager Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, who was described as a ‘selfless hero’.
Crime

Murder charges after ‘hero’ teen’s death

by Angie Raphael
17th Dec 2020 6:25 PM

A boy who died after allegedly being assaulted by a group in Perth has been remembered as a "selfless hero" as police revealed they had charged three people with murder.

Chikayne-Nadante Heslip, 17, was allegedly attacked near the corner of Porpoise Grove and Andes Close in Waikiki, then further assaulted outside a home on nearby Resolution Drive on Saturday night.

"Chikayne, our beautiful, caring young man, always put others first," his family said in a statement.

"Our understanding is that Chikayne died protecting his mates and in our eyes he will always be a selfless hero.

"You will always be remembered as our hero."

Chikayne was rushed to Rockingham General Hospital by ambulance but could not be saved.

Homicide squad detectives have charged three males - aged 17, 18 and 27 - with murder.

Another 18-year-old man has also been arrested and is "assisting police with their inquiries".

Originally published as Murder charges after 'hero' teen's death

chikayne-nadante heslip crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $1.2M home sells less than 24 hours after hitting market

        Premium Content $1.2M home sells less than 24 hours after hitting market

        Property A property has fetched the second-highest sale price in the area in the past year

        Car boot accused remanded in custody after facing court

        Premium Content Car boot accused remanded in custody after facing court

        News A man is charged with unlawfully detaining a woman while ordering her to drive...

        Woman sues Maccas for $230k after carpark fall

        Premium Content Woman sues Maccas for $230k after carpark fall

        News A judge ruled she fell because she had simply “not paid attention”

        Servo first step in plans for huge future development

        Premium Content Servo first step in plans for huge future development

        Council News A new service station complex with fast food outlets is proposed as the first step...