Murder charge over Gatton cyclist's death in 2012

11th Jul 2018 4:04 PM

A TOOWOOMBA woman has been charged with the murder of a cyclist in Gatton almost six years ago.

Detectives today charged the Newtown woman, 46, following protracted investigations into the death of Shui Ki Chan on August 23, 2012.

Mr Chan was allegedly struck by a car while cycling on the side of the Warrego Highway adjacent to the University of Queensland's Gatton campus the night of August 22.

His body was found the next day.

Detectives will allege the Newtown woman deliberately drove her car at him, striking him.

His death had previously been subject to a coronial inquest.

The Newtown woman was charged with one count of murder and is due to appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on Thursday.

